Aerosmith add new UK date to European tour for 2021

Aerosmith have added a new UK date to their European tour for 2021 – check out the full schedule below.

The Steven Tyler-fronted band had been due to hit the road this summer, before they were forced to postpone the shows due to the coronavirus crisis.

With the previously-announced appearances in London and Machester now set to take place next June, Aerosmith have today (December 8) confirmed an additional concert for Sheffield Arena on July 2, 2021.

Tickets will go on general sale here this coming Friday (December 11) at 9am (GMT). You can see the announcement tweet below.

New show added!! July 2nd 2021 Sheffield FlyDSA Arena! Weds 9th Dec – O2 pre sale – 9am UK time

Thurs 10th Dec – LN pre sale – 9am UK time

Fri 11th Dec – general on sale – 9am UK time For tour dates, tickets and more visit: https://t.co/rsuutHrYmY pic.twitter.com/o4qHZafoh3 — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) December 8, 2020

Aerosmith’s UK and European tour dates for 2021 are as follows:

Wednesday, June 23 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tuesday, June 29 2021 – MANCHESTER AO Arena

Friday, July 02 2021 – SHEFFIELD FlyDSA Arena

Wednesday, June 02 2021 – ZURICH Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Saturday, June 05 2021 – MADRID Wanda Stadium, Spain

Monday, June 14 2021 – PARIS AccorHotels Arena, France

Thursday, June 17 2021 – MIDDELFART Rock Under Broen Plasden, Denmark

Monday, July 05 2021 – KRAKOW Tauron Arena, Poland

Thursday, July 08 2021 – PRAGUE O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Monday, July 12 2021 – BUDAPEST Puskas Stadium, Hungary

Thusday, July 15 2021 – VIENNA Stadthalle, Austria

Upon announcing their scrapped 2020 tour last December, Aerosmith seemingly confirmed an appearance at Glastonbury‘s 50th anniversary event, which was also cancelled due to the pandemic.

The group’s Worthy Farm debut was listed in a string of dates sent to fans via email. However, Aerosmith did not feature on the initial Glastonbury 2020 line-up when it was unveiled in March.

Despite officially calling it a day in 2017 with their Aero-Vederci Baby! Farewell tour, the rockers returned in 2019 for an expansive Las Vegas residency in celebration of their 50th year as a band.

In other news, Aerosmith participated in a virtual Wayne’s World reunion yesterday (December 7). The band appeared in one of the SNL sketches on which the film was based, and went on to appear in Wayne’s World 2 (released in 1993).