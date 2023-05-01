Aerosmith announce ‘Peace Out’ North American farewell tour

Aerosmith will be embarking on a farewell tour of North America later this year.
- READ MORE: Aerosmith – The best war stories
The extensive run of shows will kick off in Philadelphia in September and will continue making stops throughout North America until late January 2024, where the band will sign off for good in Montreal. According to a press release, the shows are set to “celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band”. Support will come from The Black Crowes.
In a joint statement, Aerosmith said: “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”
It has also been confirmed that drummer Joey Kramer will be sitting out of the tour. “While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” the band said. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”
Kramer took a “temporary leave of absence” from the band last year to “focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times”, missing the final shows of their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency.
Some of the shows at the beginning of the residency’s final leg were cancelled after frontman Steven Tyler checked himself into a drug rehabilitation facility. They also cancelled some of the final shows in December due to Tyler’s health.
Tickets for the ‘Peace Out’ tour will go on sale on Friday (May 5) at 10am local time – you can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.
SEPTEMBER
2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
9 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
OCTOBER
11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
NOVEMBER
1 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena
4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
7 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
DECEMBER
1 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
JANUARY 2024
4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
7 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre