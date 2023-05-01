Aerosmith announce ‘Peace Out’ North American farewell tour

Aerosmith will be embarking on a farewell tour of North America later this year.

The extensive run of shows will kick off in Philadelphia in September and will continue making stops throughout North America until late January 2024, where the band will sign off for good in Montreal. According to a press release, the shows are set to “celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band”. Support will come from The Black Crowes.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith said: “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

It has also been confirmed that drummer Joey Kramer will be sitting out of the tour. “While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” the band said. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Kramer took a “temporary leave of absence” from the band last year to “focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times”, missing the final shows of their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency.

Some of the shows at the beginning of the residency’s final leg were cancelled after frontman Steven Tyler checked himself into a drug rehabilitation facility. They also cancelled some of the final shows in December due to Tyler’s health.

Tickets for the ‘Peace Out’ tour will go on sale on Friday (May 5) at 10am local time – you can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

SEPTEMBER

2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

9 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

OCTOBER

11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

NOVEMBER

1 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena

4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

7 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

DECEMBER

1 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

JANUARY 2024

4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

7 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre