Aerosmith cancel 2022 UK and European tour due to COVID

Aerosmith have cancelled their forthcoming UK and European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The jaunt was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was pushed back to 2021. It was later rescheduled again for this summer but has now been pulled again.

“It is with deep regret we must announce that our European Tour, scheduled to take place in June and July 2022, has been cancelled,” Aerosmith said in a statement.

“We have continued to monitor the ongoing COVID situation, and with the related uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues, it has become clear that it will not be possible to go ahead with our summer shows in the region.”

They added: “The health, safety and well-being of our fans is our number one priority. We will be back to rock out with everyone and we hope to have some exciting news to announce soon.”

The shows included three UK dates in London, Manchester and Sheffield.

The band were also expected to perform at this year’s Glastonbury festival after previously being confirmed for 2020. But that now looks unlikely.

The only concert Aerosmith now look set to perform in 2022 so far is a twice-postponed hometown show at Boston’s Fenway Park on September 8, with special guests Extreme.

It was originally intended to take place in 2020 to commemorate Aerosmith’s 50th anniversary.

Meanwhile, the band recently shared ‘Movin’ Out (1971 Version)’ from their limited edition vinyl, ‘1971: The Road Starts Hear’ as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday 2021 drop.