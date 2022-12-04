Aerosmith cancel gig in Las Vegas as Stephen Tyler fights unknown illness

Aerosmith were forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas this week, after frontman Steven Tyler was sidelined by an unspecified illness.

The legendary rockers are currently in the midst of their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency, with three shows left on the itinerary between tomorrow (December 5) and next Sunday (December 11). Thus far, they’ve performed 12 shows of the stint, all of which took place at the Dolby Live venue inside Park MGM.

In a statement posted on social media, the band explained that Friday’s (December 4) show was cancelled due to Tyler “feeling unwell and unable to perform”. They didn’t specify exactly what the singer was battling, but noted that he’s “expected to make a full recovery” in time for tomorrow’s gig.

Advertisement

“We sincerely apologize for the last minute notice,” they continued, telling would-be concertgoers that tickets bought through the Ticketmaster website would be refunded automatically, while “all other refunds will be available at [the original] point of purchase”.

After tomorrow’s show, Aerosmith will perform their penultimate gig at Dolby Live on Thursday (December 8), before wrapping up with one last show on Sunday. The residency was announced back in March and kicked off in September, marking the band’s first live performances since February 2020.

It was initially scheduled to begin in June, however the band cancelled the first eight shows when Tyler checked himself into a rehab clinic towards the end of May. He left rehab in July, with a representative of Aerosmith telling the press he was “doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage”.