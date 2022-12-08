Aerosmith cancel remaining Las Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler’s health

Aerosmith have cancelled their remaining Las Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler‘s continuing ill health.

Last week, the band were forced to shelve two of their scheduled performances at the Dolby Live venue inside Park MGM (December 2, 5) after the frontman came down with an unspecified illness.

The group had previously played 12 concerts of their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency, and were set to play a pair of final gigs in Vegas tonight (December 8) and Sunday (December 11).

However, Aerosmith have now confirmed that those dates will no longer take place. “To all our fans… We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas shows,” a new statement on social media reads.

“On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out.”

They added: “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year!”

The announcement goes on to state that tickets purchased via Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically. Other customers can get a refund at their point of purchase – see the tweet below.

In their original statement, Aerosmith told fans that Tyler was “feeling unwell and unable to perform”, but said he was “expected to make a full recovery” in time for Monday’s performance.

“We sincerely apologise for the last minute notice,” they added.

The Las Vegas residency was announced back in March and began in September, marking Aerosmith’s first live performances since February 2020.

The stint was initially scheduled to kick off in June, but was postponed in May after Tyler checked himself into a drug rehabilitation facility. At the time, a representative for the band said the singer was “doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage”.