Aerosmith confirm Glastonbury slot as they announce 2020 UK tour

Aerosmith have seemingly confirmed that they’re playing Glastonbury next year.

The rock icons, led by frontman Steven Tyler, included an appearance at the iconic festival in a new list of European 2020 tour dates which was sent to fans this morning (December 6).

According to the official listing, the ‘Love In An Elevator’ band will play Glastonbury on June 27, the Saturday of the festival.

But it rules them out of a headline slot, with Paul McCartney already confirmed to take top billing on the same day.

Their debut performance on Worthy Farm will come mid-way through a string of European dates that will also see the US rockers performing at London’s O2 Arena on July 15 and Manchester Arena on July 18.

Despite officially calling it a day in 2017 with their Aero-Vederci Baby! Farewell tour, the rockers returned earlier this year for an expansive Las Vegas residency.

Guitarist Joe Perry has also stated his desire to record another album with the band, which would be their first since 2012’s ‘Music From Another Dimension!’

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Diana Ross will tackle Glastonbury’s coveted Sunday afternoon Legends slot, while the likes of Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are also heading up bookies odds for a slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Despite the fact that neither artist has made their Worthy Farm debut yet, the pair are currently leading the bookies’ odds for a top slot at Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary event next year.

Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis also heightened the speculation when she said that the remaining headliners were a “male and a female” making their debut appearance at the festival.