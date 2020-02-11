Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer rejoins band after Grammys legal battle

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer has rejoined the rock giants, after unsuccessfully taking the band to court over their decision to ditch him for a performance at the Grammys.

Kramer, a founding member of the group 50 years ago, suffered an ankle injury last year which meant he missed the majority of the rock band’s residency in Las Vegas.

The 69-year-old sued the band in January after he was told to re-audition for his place and apparently failed to prove he could perform “at an appropriate level” ahead of the Grammys last month.

Despite losing his legal bid and failing to perform at the Grammys, Kramer was back with the band last night (February 10) as they continued their Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM’s Park Theater.

Fan-filmed footage from the gig shows Kramer taking to his drum-set once more, as Steven Tyler announces: “On the drums, Mr. Joey Kramer” before striking up into their opening track ‘Let the Music Do the Talking’.

At the time of their feud, Aerosmith had previously claimed that Kramer was invited to join them at the Grammys, but there was not enough time for the group to rehearse together.

Subsequent video footage obtained by TMZ showed Kramer attempting to enter the rehearsal room, before he was subsequently blocked by two security guards.

When his lawsuit was rejected, Kramer said: “Although I’m extremely disappointed by the judge’s ruling today, I respect it. I knew filing a lawsuit was a bit of an uphill battle considering that the corporate documents don’t reference any process for a band member returning from an injury or illness.”

Aerosmith were given the MusiCares Person Of The Year award at this year’s Grammys and played songs from their back catalogue during their performance. They opened with ‘Living On The Edge’ before bringing out Run-D.M.C. for their 1986 collaboration ‘Walk This Way’.

Aerosmith will hit the road for a European tour this year, and have seemingly confirmed that they will make their Glastonbury debut.

The rock icons have accidentally included an appearance at the iconic festival in a new list of European 2020 tour dates which was sent to fans on two separate occasions.

According to the official listing, the band will play Glastonbury on June 27, the Saturday of the festival.