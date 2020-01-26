Aerosmith have been honoured at the MusiCares ‘Person of the Year’ gala in Los Angeles.

The event, which raised over $6 million for charity, is part of the Grammy Recording Academy’s philanthropic arm. MusiCares helps musicians and other industry professionals in medical, emotional and financial need.

This year’s event saw Aerosmith honoured with performances from a range of artists including Kesha, Foo Fighters, Alice Copper and Johnny Depp, Jessie J and John Legend.

You can see some images from the event below.

This is what community looks like 🖤 Legendary artists @aerosmith @alicecooper and Johnny Depp perform “Same Old Song And Dance” pic.twitter.com/hCxvGZSfq8 — MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 25, 2020

Wow! What a great surprise 🙏 @HERMusicx joined @aerosmith to perform an all time classic “Dream On” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/lBrREH4L8x — MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 25, 2020

Grand finale of last night! 50 years of music. 50 years of giving back. @aerosmith, you’ve inspired and helped countless others. 🙏❤️ We’re grateful for your contributions and support. pic.twitter.com/Z4EXHV4mhw — MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 25, 2020

What an epic night! Legendary @foofighters decided to “Let The Music Do The Talking” 🎙 pic.twitter.com/GgwEjPtg2b — MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 25, 2020

Thank you @jessiej for this incredible performance of “Home Tonight” 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/MXYxgHXB0F — MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 25, 2020

A performance we won’t be able to forget ❤️ @johnlegend singing his heart out with “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” 🎹 pic.twitter.com/xxO1hC0P0M — MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 25, 2020

Special performance of “Livin’ On The Edge” by @leannrimes left us speechless 🙌 pic.twitter.com/F31jFH0D44 — MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 25, 2020

Earlier this week, Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer said he was “disappointed” after a judge dismissed his legal bid to rejoin the group when they perform at the Grammys this weekend.

Kramer, a founding member of the group 50 years ago, suffered an ankle injury last year which meant he missed the majority of the rock band’s residency in Las Vegas.

The 69-year-old sued the band and argued breach of contract, after he was told to re-audition for his place and apparently failed to prove he could perform “at an appropriate level.”

But Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea denied Kramer’s challenge to be reinstated as Aerosmith’s performing drummer ahead of their Grammys performance.

“Given that Kramer has not played with the band in six months and the dearth of available rehearsal time before the upcoming performances, Kramer has not shown a realistic alternative course of action sufficient to protect the band’s business interests,” the ruling stated.

Meanwhile, last December the band seemingly confirmed that they’re playing Glastonbury next year.

The rock icons, led by frontman Steven Tyler, included an appearance at the iconic festival in a new list of European 2020 tour dates which was sent to fans this morning (December 6).

According to the official listing, the ‘Love In An Elevator’ band will play Glastonbury on June 27, the Saturday of the festival.

Glastonbury 2020 will take place from June 24-28, with Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney already announced as headliners. Diana Ross will fill the Sunday legends slot.