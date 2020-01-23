Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer turned away from the band’s Grammys rehearsals by security

Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer has been turned away from the space the band are using for their Grammys rehearsals by security.

The drummer filed a lawsuit against the band earlier this week, asking a judge to rule that he should be allowed to rejoin the group for the ceremony performance.

Kramer, who has not been playing with Aerosmith since he suffered an ankle injury last year, flew to Los Angeles last week after he claims he was sent the group’s full rehearsal schedule. But when he showed up at the practice space, two security guards barred him from entering.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, the drummer is seen approaching the door only to be told he can’t enter. “I’m sorry, we’re just asking you not to come into the property right now,” one security guard told him. “We’ve been hired by the other four members of the band to ask that you don’t come in today.”

When he was asked if that was alright, Kramer responded: “Well, you’re just doing your job.” He then thanked the guards and walked away.

In an interview with Rolling Stone after his motion to be allowed to perform with Aerosmith at the Grammys 2020 was denied, Kramer said: “Although I’m extremely disappointed by the judge’s ruling today, I respect it. I knew filing a lawsuit was a bit of an uphill battle considering that the corporate documents don’t reference any process for a band member returning from an injury or illness.”

He continued: “The truth speaks for itself. Ever since I injured my foot last August and went through many hours of physical therapy to heal, not once did the band in its entirety offer to rehearse with me. That is a fact.”

Aerosmith will perform at the Grammys in Los Angeles this weekend (January 26), alongside the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, and BTS.