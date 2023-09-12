Aerosmith postpone farewell tour shows due to Steven Tyler vocal cord damage

Aerosmith have been forced to postpone a portion of their farewell tour after frontman Steven Tyler sustained a vocal cord injury.

The rock band kicked off the extensive run of North American dates – dubbed ‘Peace Out’ – in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 2, and they’ve since played gigs in Pittsburgh and Elmont.

The tour was due to resume in Toronto today (September 12), but Aerosmith have now pushed back the next six shows.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler said in a statement on social media yesterday (September 11).

“I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”