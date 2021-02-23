Aerosmith reschedule UK and European tour dates to 2022

Aerosmith have rescheduled their upcoming UK and European tour dates to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The veteran band had been hoping to tour in June of this year after their initial 2020 live plans were scrapped due to the worldwide health crisis.

Aerosmith’s forthcoming live dates in the UK and Europe have been moved for a second time, with the band now set to complete a series of gigs in June and July 2022.

“Due to current conditions and for the safety of our fans, the 2021 European Tour has been rescheduled to 2022,” the band said in a statement. “Please stay tuned for more information regarding the new dates or contact your point of purchase. All tickets will be valid for new dates.”

The rescheduled jaunt includes three UK dates in London, Manchester and Sheffield – details of which you can see below.

June 2022

22 – The O2, London

28 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

July 2022

1 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

You can see the other rescheduled Aerosmith tour dates here.

Earlier this month, songwriter Dianne Warren revealed that Aerosmith‘s ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’ was originally intended for a woman to sing.

Warren, who penned the band’s hit for the 1998 film Armageddon, said she had imagined a woman would sing the ballad but changed her mind when she heard Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler in the studio.