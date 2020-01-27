News Music News

Aerosmith reunite with Run DMC for 2020 Grammys performance

The band's drummer Joey Kramer was not present for the performance

Rhian Daly
Run-DMC Aerosmith
Run-DMC and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Aerosmith reunited with Run-D.M.C. at the 2020 Grammys tonight (January 26) but their drummer Joey Kramer was not present.

The musician had asked a judge to rule that he should be allowed to rejoin the rock band for their performance at the awards ceremony.

However, the courts decided since Kramer had not played with the band since 2019 because of an injury, it was not unfair of his bandmates to ask him not to take part.

Advertisement

Aerosmith were given the MusiCares Person Of The Year award at this year’s Grammys and played songs from their back catalogue during their performance. They opened with ‘Living On The Edge’ before bringing out Run-D.M.C. for their 1986 collaboration ‘Walk This Way’.

Watch footage of Aerosmith’s performance below.

Last week, Kramer was turned away from the space that Aerosmith were rehearsing in by security. He flew to Los Angeles after he claimed he was sent the group’s full rehearsal schedule. But when he showed up at the practice space, two security guards barred him from entering.

In video footage, the drummer was seen approaching the door only to be told he couldn’t enter. “I’m sorry, we’re just asking you not to come into the property right now,” one security guard told him. “We’ve been hired by the other four members of the band to ask that you don’t come in today.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Billie Eilish took a clean sweep of the Big Four awards of the night – Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best New Artist.

The pop star also gave her debut performance at the Grammys, delivering a piano-led version of ‘When The Party’s Over’ on which she was accompanied by her brother and collaborator Finneas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Film News

Entertainment world pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, who has died in a helicopter crash

Matthew Neale -
RIP Kobe Bryant
Read more
Music News

Here are all the winners from the 2020 Grammys

Rhian Daly -
Performances on the night will came from the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, and Lil Nas X
Read more
Live Reviews

Slipknot at The O2, London: The masked menaces where they belong – with as many people as possible

The O2, London – Saturday January 25, 2020
Read more
Advertisement
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture. They’ve been breaking what’s new and what’s next since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.