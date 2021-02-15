Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’ was intended for a woman to sing

Legendary songwriter Dianne Warren has revealed that Aerosmith‘s ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’ was originally intended for a woman to sing.

Warren, who penned the band’s seminal hit for the 1998 film Armageddon, said she had imagined a woman would sing the ballad but changed her mind when she heard Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler in the studio.

“I was shown the end of the movie,” Warren told Rolling Stone. “So I went back and wrote the song…and never in a million years thought Aerosmith would do it,” she said.

Advertisement

“I kind of thought a female vocalist would end up doing it, but it’s so much more powerful with Steven Tyler – him being that vulnerable in the song really worked.

“I remember the first time hearing it and just being literally knocked off my chair with how great that was. That should have won Record of the Year (at the Grammys). That was a great record.”

‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’ is Aerosmith’s sole US Number One to date.

The band are hitting the road this summer for a UK and European tour – see dates below.

Advertisement

JUNE 2021

Wednesday 23 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tuesday 29 – MANCHESTER AO Arena

Friday 2 – SHEFFIELD FlyDSA Arena

Wednesday 2 – ZURICH Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Saturday 5 – MADRID Wanda Stadium, Spain

Monday 14 – PARIS AccorHotels Arena, France

Thursday 17 – MIDDELFART Rock Under Broen Plasden, Denmark

JULY 2021

Monday 5 – KRAKOW Tauron Arena, Poland

Thursday 8 – PRAGUE O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Monday 12 – BUDAPEST Puskas Stadium, Hungary

Thusday 15 – VIENNA Stadthalle, Austria