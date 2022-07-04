Aerosmith’s Stephen Tyler is out of rehab

It’s been reported that Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler is out of rehab.

In May, the band announced that the vocalist had voluntarily checked into a rehab facility.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” Aerosmith wrote at the time. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Advertisement

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being,” they added.

Now, a representative of the band has told People Magazine that Tyler is out of rehab

“He’s doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage,” they added.

Over the weekend, it was also confirmed that Linda Kramer, the wife of Aerosmith’s drummer Joey, has passed away aged 55. No cause of death was given.

An obituary in the Boston Herald reads: “Linda was the love of Joey’s life. He once described meeting Linda as ‘the biggest rush you ever had in your life.’ Friends and family have always noted that Joey and Linda were simply ‘inseparable.’ Linda loved Joey deeply and his wellbeing and happiness were her top priority.”

Advertisement

In March, it was announced that Kramer would be taking a “temporary leave of absence” from band so that he could “focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times”.

Aerosmith’s ‘Deuces Are Wild’ Las Vegas residency is now set to kick off in September. It’s unknown if Kramer will be joining them. The dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBER 2022

14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

OCTOBER 2022

2, 5

NOVEMBER 2022

19, 23, 26, 29

DECEMBER 2022

2, 5, 8, 11