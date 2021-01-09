Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman pay tribute to MF DOOM with new track ‘Ask Anyone’

Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman have paid tribute to MF DOOM with new track ‘Ask Anyone’ – listen to it below.

The legendary rapper and producer (real name Daniel Dumile) died on October 31, but the news was only revealed by his wife Jasmine last week (December 31). His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Often referred to as “your favourite rapper’s favourite rapper”, tributes have been pouring in for DOOM, including those from Lupe Fiasco and Open Mike Eagle.

Yesterday (January 8), Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman shared a new tribute track that hears the pair rap over the beat for DOOM’s ‘Datura Stramonium’, taken from DOOM’s instrumental album ‘Special Herbs 9 & 0’.

“Roses for the OG MF/ Where were you when Bob dropped the OG Deadbent?” Aesop Rock starts the track. “I was over Tony’s on some ‘Whoa is that? No, is that…?

Yes it’s Zev Love X, sounding reckless’/ I took it to the head and heart.”

Listen to ‘Ask Anyone’ in full below:

<a href="https://aesoprockhomeboysandman.bandcamp.com/track/ask-anyone">Ask Anyone by Lice (Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman)</a>

Last week, Flying Lotus revealed that he and MF DOOM were working on an EP together before the rapper’s passing.

FlyLo, who had worked with DOOM previously, was one of the first musicians to take to social media to express his disbelief and shock.

“God fucking damnit,” he tweeted. “What the fuck!!?!? Are u serious? My souls is crushed. The weight of this moment. I know we are in a pandemic but we have to celebrate DOOM. Just playing the music isn’t good enough.”

A fan then suggested to FlyLo that fans had been anticipating more collaborations from the two, specifically a longer project, to which he revealed that the two had actually been working on such a project.

“I hate to say this but we were actually working on an EP,” he wrote. “There were more songs that I haven’t even heard.” He didn’t give anymore details, but it sounds as if they didn’t get to wrap it up before his untimely death.

Meanwhile, an MF DOOM fan has shared a pair of clips from an unofficial GameBoy game prototype they were working on that features the late rapper and producer.