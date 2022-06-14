aespa announce additional concert in Los Angeles

K-pop girl group aespa have added a new show to their forthcoming ‘Showcase SYNK’ concert in Los Angeles later this month.

Today (June 14), SM Entertainment and Live Nation shared that the quartet will be holding a second show for their upcoming ‘Showcase SYNK’ concert in Los Angeles. The second date is set to take place at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 27, after the original June 26 date sold out.

“Thanks to the enthusiasm shown by the local fans, we have decided to do an extra day of performance,” said SM Entertainment, per Korea JoongAng Daily. Tickets for the new date are set to go on sale this Friday (June 17) via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

According to the original showcase announcement, aespa are set to perform their hit songs, along with new tracks from their upcoming mini-album ‘Girls’ during the showcase, as well as a number of game and talk segments.

Earlier this month, the quartet surprised fans with a brand-new track titled ‘Illusion’, taken from their forthcoming sophomore mini-album ‘Girls’. Due out on July 8, the new record is also set to feature the title track ‘Girls’, along with new songs ‘Lingo’ and ‘ICU’.

Additionally, ’Girls’ will include the English-language track ‘Life’s Too Short’, which the group originally debuted during their appearance at this year’s Coachella, as well as a Korean version of that song.

‘Girls’ will be aespa’s first release of 2022, and is the much-anticipated follow-up to the girl group’s popular debut mini-album ‘Savage’. Last week, SM Entertainment revealed that they had surpassed a million preorders for ‘Girls’, making them the second K-pop girl group in history to sell a million copies of an album in pre-sales, following BLACKPINK with their 2020 record ‘The Album’.