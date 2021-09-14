aespa announce first mini-album ‘Savage’, due out next month

K-pop girl group aespa have announced their first-ever mini-album, titled ‘Savage’.

Yesterday (September 13), the quartet teased the forthcoming project with a cryptic moving image that featured the word ‘Savage’, with a futuristic landscape in the background. At the time, no additional details had been given.

Earlier today, their agency SM Entertainment revealed to Hankyung that the image was a teaser for the girl group’s forthcoming first mini-album, titled ‘Savage’. According to SM Entertainment, the project will feature six songs, including title track ‘Savage’, and will be released on October 5.

‘Savage’ will mark aespa’s third release of 2021, following their viral May hit ‘Next Level’ and their February single ‘Forever’. Notably, both songs were remakes: the former a rework of A$ton Wyld’s song of the same name from the soundtrack of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, while the latter is a cover of Yoo Young-jin’s 2000 holiday song of the same title.

In June, during the SM Congress 2021, SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-Man hinted at the possibility of the girl group having a film based on their universe and lore. “We are currently being contacted by people from Hollywood to create movies together,” he told aespa, who were invited to discuss the SM Culture Universe (SMCU), the world in which their songs are set.

Meanwhile, Kakao Corp and CJ Group are both looking to purchase a controlling stake in SM Entertainment. The stake of SM Entertainment up for sale will include management rights and is currently owned by Lee, who is the single largest shareholding in the company.