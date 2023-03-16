aespa to release new music soon, confirms SM Entertainment

K-pop girl group aespa are set to release new music this spring, their label SM Entertainment has confirmed.

Earlier today (March 16), South Korean news outlet StarNews reported that the girl group would be releasing new music this May. The news outlet also noted that aespa were initially scheduled to release an album in February, but it was delayed due to management disputes within SM Entertainment.

Since that report, SM Entertainment has confirmed that aespa’s comeback date of May. In a statement to MyDaily, the K-pop agency said: “aespa are preparing to make a comeback aimed for May. Please look forward to it.”

aespa’s upcoming release will be their first comeback in nearly a year, following their July 2022 mini-album ‘Girls’. It also follows their first-ever ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ concerts in February, where they performed several brand-new tracks.

In the same month, SM Entertainment had released a preview of its upcoming release plans for the first half of 2023, where it said both aespa and Girls’ Generation leader Taeyeon were both set to drop new music in April.

While it’s now confirmed that aespa’s comeback will be delayed by a month, there’s been no word on plans for new music from Taeyeon so far.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment was recently at the centre of an acquisition battle between BTS label HYBE and South Korean internet giant Kakao. HYBE has since dropped it bid to purchase shares of the K-pop agency after coming to an agreement with its competitor.