aespa announce one-off concert in Los Angeles for this month

aespa have announced that they will be holding a one-day showcase concert in Los Angeles later this month.

On June 7, Live Nation announced that aespa would be holding a special showcase, titled ‘Showcase SYNK’, at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 26 (local time). Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster.

According to the four-piece’s official Twitter account, the showcase is set to include performances of aespa’s hit songs, along with new tracks from their upcoming mini-album ‘Girls’, as well as game and talk segments.

에스파, 美 LA 쇼케이스 6월 26일 개최!

신곡 및 히트곡 무대, 토크, 게임까지 다채로운 코너 예고! aespa's LA showcase will be held on June 26th!

Last week, aespa surprised fans with a brand-new track titled ‘Illusion’, taken from their forthcoming sophomore mini-album ‘Girls’. Due out on July 8, the new record is also set to feature the title track ‘Girls’, along with new songs ‘Lingo’ and ‘ICU’.

Additionally, ’Girls’ will include the English-language track ‘Life’s Too Short’, which the group originally debuted during their appearance at this year’s Coachella, as well as a Korean version of that song.

Rounding out the mini-album will be three previously released songs: ‘Black Mamba’, ‘Forever’ and ‘Dreams Come True’, of which the first two will be released physically for the first time on ‘Girls’.

‘Girls’ will be aespa’s first release of 2022, and is the much-anticipated follow-up to the girl group’s popular debut mini-album ‘Savage’. Last year, the group covered S.E.S.’s ‘Dreams Come True’ for their label SM Entertainment’s winter album ‘2021 Winter SM Town: SMCU Express’.