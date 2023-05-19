aespa announce Europe, US legs of 2023 ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ world tour

K-pop girl group aespa have announced the Europe, US and Latin America legs of their 2023 ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ world tour.

Today (May 19), aespa revealed that they will be going on a tour of Europe, US and Latin America later this year, as part of their 2023 ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ world tour. The US leg will kick off in Los Angeles on August 13.

Following which, the girl group will plays shows in Dallas, Miami, Chicago and more over the next month, before wrapping things up in New York City on September 5. Then, aespa will play three shows in Latin America in Mexico City, Sao Paulo and Santiago.

From September 25 to September 30, aespa will head to Europe for a three-day tour of the continent. It will kick off in Berlin, before moving to London on September 28 and wrap up in Paris.

Tickets to aespa’s London show will be available from May 24 at 10am BST onwards, while general onsale will start on May 26 at 10am local time. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, ticket sales to aespa’s US tour will start on May 24 at 3pm local time at Live Nation.

The dates for aespa’s 2023 ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ world tour in Europe and the Americas are:

AUGUST

13: Los Angeles, California, Crypto.com Arena

18: Dallas, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

22: Miami, Florida, James L. Knight Center

25: Atlanta, Georgia, Fox Theatre

27: Washington, DC, The Theater at MGM National Harbor

30: Chicago, Illinois, Rosemont Theatre

SEPTEMBER

2: Boston, Massachusetts, MGM Music Hall

5: New York, New York, Barclays Center

8: Mexico City, Mexico, Palacio de los Deportes

11: Sao Paolo, Brazil, Espaço Unimed

14: Santiago, Chile, Teatro Caupolican

25: Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle

28: London, UK, The O2

30: Paris, France, Dôme de Paris

In February, aespa held their first standalone concerts at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul, South Korea, where they also performed a number of unreleased group and solo songs. A number of those tracks have since been featured in the girl group’s new mini-album ‘MY WORLD’.

The quartet have also teased that more of their unreleased songs could be featured in an upcoming studio album, which they are currently working on. “We filled the album with songs that we’ve been saving for a full-length album, which we’ve been preparing for a long time,” said members Giselle and Winter.