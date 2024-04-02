aespa’s Karina and Lee Jae-wook break up a month after going public with their relationship

aespa singer Karina and South Korean actor Lee Jae-wook have broken up, their agencies have confirmed.

Today (April 2), South Korean news outlet TenAsia reported that aespa’s Karina and Lee Jae-wook have broken up, just a little over a month after the pair went public with their relationship in late-February 2024.

In response to the report, a representative from Lee’s agency C-JeS Studios confirmed that the pair have “decided on the breakup in order to focus on the project he is currently filming”, per Newsen via Soompi.

“The two decided to remain as colleagues who support each other,” the entertainment agency added. “They will each greet [fans] through good activities from their respective positions going forward. Please show lots of warm interest and support.”

Karina’s agency, SM Entertainment, also touched on the report in a brief statement to XportsNews: “It is true they broke up.”

Back in February, news outlet Dispatch reported that aespa’s Karina and Lee Jae-wook first met at the Prada fashion show in Milan on January 14, with an anonymous source close saying that it was “love at first sight”.

Later that same month, Lee and his agency announced their intention to take legal action over “false information” about the actor, following news of his relationship with Karina. The aespa singer later addressed her relationship with Lee in a statement on her Instagram account, where she apologised to fans for “surprising” them.

Karina is best known as a member of K-pop girl group aespa. Earlier this month, the quartet announced their 2024 ‘SYNK: Parallel Line’ tour, featuring shows in Melbourne, Singapore, Bangkok and more.

Meanwhile, Lee Jae-wook is best known for starring in the popular fantasy-romance K-drama series, Alchemy of Souls. He’s currently starring in the Disney+ original The Impossible Heir.