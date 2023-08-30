aespa’s Ningning unveils acoustic cover of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’

aespa’s Ningning has released her cover of Britney Spears’ 2003 hit single ‘Toxic’.

In a recent episode of South Korean music TV programme Begin Again, in which a cast of musicians travel around the country to hold busking events, the K-pop idol performed an acoustic cover of the iconic Britney Spears hit.

Before singing her cover, Ningning introduced the song, saying: “It’s a very famous song, [I wanted to do something] that showed who exactly Ningning from aespa is, and that’s why I chose it.”

“With the taste of your lips, I’m on a ride / You’re toxic, I’m slipping under / Taste of your poison, paradise / I’m addicted to you, don’t you know that you’re toxic,” she sings in the chorus while accompanied by a guitarist.

Earlier this month, aespa released their second English-language single ‘Better Things’. The song arrived shortly after the release of their May mini-album ‘MY WORLD’ and its lead track ‘Spicy’.

Other songs on that record include ‘Salty & Sweet’ and ‘Thirsty’, which the girl group previously performed at a concert, and pre-release single ‘Welcome to MY World’ among others.

aespa are currently on the North American leg of their ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ world tour, which they kicked off with a concert in Los Angeles on August 13. The quarter will continue to tour the US through this month, before heading to Mexico and Europe and the UK in September.