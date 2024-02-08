aespa’s NingNing is Versace’s newest global brand ambassador

Chinese K-pop idol NingNing of K-pop girl group aespa has been named Versace’s newest global brand ambassador.

NingNing’s appointment as the Italian luxury fashion house’s new global ambassador was first announced today (July 20) by the brand on its official Instagram account. According to Woman’s Wear Daily, the aespa singer was previously seen wearing Versace to recent events over the past year.

Speaking about the ambassadorship, NingNing said that the fashion brand “has always been about pushing boundaries of creative expression and championing those who are confident to express themselves, especially in the music world”.

“That is why being a Versace brand ambassador is so exciting for me,” she added. “I feel a new strong attitude when I wear Versace and I’m excited to share it with everyone in the hope that they too feel confident to share their own strength and power.”

Meanwhile, Donatella Versace, who is the artistic director of the fashion label, said that the K-pop idol is “not only a brilliantly talented star, she is a wonderful person”.

“She has a strong, confident vision, incredible energy and talent and she looks amazing wearing our clothes. I am thrilled she is becoming part of our global Versace family,” the fashion designer said.

aespa’s NingNing is the latest K-pop idol to become a brand ambassador for Versace. In July 2023, the luxury fashion brand named Hyunjin of K-pop boyband Stray Kids as one of its global ambassadors. He later fronted the brand’s upcoming Versace Holiday 2023 campaign.

In related news, aespa are expected to release new music in the second quarter of 2024, according to a preview of upcoming releases published by their label SM Entertainment. Other groups scheduled to drop new music include Red Velvet, SHINee and more.