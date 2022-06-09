aespa sell 1million copies of new album ‘Girls’ through pre-orders alone

aespa have sold more than 1million copies of their upcoming album ‘Girls’ through pre-orders alone.

The K-pop quartet’s label, SM Entertainment, told South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency earlier today (June 9) that aespa had managed to sell a million copies of their forthcoming second mini-album titled ‘Girls’ so far. Notably, it’s only been a week since pre-orders started on June 2.

This achievement makes aespa the second K-pop girl group in history to sell a million copies of an album in pre-sales, following BLACKPINK with their 2020 record ‘The Album’. The latter project had racked up nearly 1.03million in pre-orders.

aespa had announced the forthcoming release of ‘Girls’ last week and also simultaneously dropped the song ‘Illusion’, which is also set to appear on the new record. According to the tracklist, as released by South Korean streaming platform Melon, the project will feature six new songs from the quartet, including title track ‘Girls’, and two never-before-heard songs ‘Lingo’ and ‘ICU’.

On the tracklist will also be their upcoming English single ‘Life’s Too Short’, which the group originally debuted during their appearance at this year’s Coachella, as well as a Korean version of that song. ‘Life’s Too Short’ is also set to drop on June 24 as a pre-release track.

‘Girls’ will be aespa’s first project of 2022, and is the much-anticipated follow-up to the girl group’s popular debut mini-album ‘Savage’. Last year, the group covered S.E.S.’s ‘Dreams Come True’ for their label SM Entertainment’s winter album ‘2021 Winter SM Town: SMCU Express’.

Last month, the girl group were featured on the 2022 edition of Forbes‘ annual 30 Under 30 list for Asia and were notably the only South Korean music act to be included on the list. In addition, Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon was also featured on the list as the only South Korean thespian.