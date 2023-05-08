aespa drop ‘Spicy’ music video for their new single

K-pop girl group aespa have released a music video for ‘Spicy’, the title track of their new mini-album ‘MY WORLD’.

The clip followed the members of aespa as a group of popular high school students, as they get ready to throw a wild party in their lavish mansion. But as the clock strikes midnight, time stops and the girl group take the opportunity to explore the city.

“‘Cause I’m too spicy for your heart / Ring the fire alarm / You tiptoe into my heart / I’m too spicy / While the fire spreads / In that very moment / Finding another part of me / I’m too spicy, too, too, I’m too spicy,” they sing on the chorus.

‘Spicy’ is the title track of aespa’s new mini-album ‘MY WORLD’. The record also features the songs ‘Salty & Sweet’, ‘Thirsty’, ‘Till We Meet Again’ and ‘I’m Unhappy’, which they had previewed during their ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ concert in February.

Prior to the release of ‘MY WORLD’, aespa had dropped the pre-release single ‘Welcome to MY World’. The track notably features vocals from nævis, a personified AI system from the group’s lore.

‘MY WORLD’ comes nine months after aespa’s last comeback, which was their sophomore mini-album with ‘Girls’ in July 2022. That project was led by the singles ‘Life’s Too Short’ and ‘Girls’. It also featured the B-side ‘Illusion’, which NME named one of the best K-pop songs of 2022.