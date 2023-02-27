Watch aespa perform ‘Salty and Sweet’, ‘Thirsty’ and other new songs at first concert

K-pop girl group aespa performed several brand-new tracks at their first-ever ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ concerts over the weekend.

On February 25 and 26, the four-member act held their first standalone concerts at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul, with the second day also streaming on Beyond LIVE to overseas audiences.

During the shows, aespa gave live debuts to several unreleased tracks including ‘Salty and Sweet’, which they previewed via their YouTube channel prior to the concert. “‘Cause I am salty and sweet / Irresistible, a different type of treat,” they sing in the chorus.

In addition to ‘Salty and Sweet’, the quartet also debuted six other unreleased group tracks, namely ‘Thirsty’, ’YOLO’, ’Don’t Blame’, ‘Hot Air Balloon’, ‘I’m Unhappy’ and another untitled song.

Each member of aespa also unveiled their first-ever solo tracks: ‘Menagerie’ by Karina, ‘Wake Up’ by NingNing, and ‘2HOT4U’ by Giselle, while vocalist Winter sang an untitled ballad. Fans speculate that the 10 new songs will be part of the group’s upcoming debut studio album in April.

News of aespa’s next comeback was first revealed by SM Entertainment last week, as part of a new investor report. However, the exact release date, title and tracklist of the upcoming record have yet to be officially announced.

The forthcoming release will arrive about nine months after aespa’s last comeback, which was their sophomore mini-album ‘Girls’. Led by its title track of the same name, it also included the pre-release single ‘Life’s Too Short’ and promotional B-side ‘Illusion’, the latter of which was named one of NME‘s best K-pop songs of 2022.