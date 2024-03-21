aespa to bring world tour to cinemas with new concert film

K-pop girl group aespa have announced their new concert film, aespa: World Tour in Cinemas.

aespa’s upcoming concert film will bring audiences back to their first world tour, ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’, which run from February to September in 2023 for 31 shows. The new movie is reportedly based on footage from the London date of that tour at the O2 Arena.

According to Billboard, the concert movie will be a 125-minute feature that will include behind-the-scenes interviews with the girl group, solo performances by the members and more.

Advertisement

“Since this is our first world tour, it will always hold a special place in our hearts as it gave us the opportunity to see MYs from all over the world,” aespa said in a statement. “We hope you enjoy our first concert movie and keep an eye out for the exclusive content behind the scenes.”

aespa: World Tour in Cinemas is directed by Oh Yoon-dong, who also worked on other K-pop concert fimls such as NCT Nation: To the World and BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas, and Kim Ha-min. The film will be distributed by Trafalgar Releasing.

aespa: World Tour in Cinemas will be available in theatres worldwide on April 24 and 27, with tickets going on sale on March 27. For more information, head to the film’s official website.

aespa’s new concert film will also arrive about two months before the girl group embark on their second tour, ‘SYNK: Parallel Line’. The trek currently features 19 concerts across two legs in Asia and Australia.