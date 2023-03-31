Hear aespa’s new song ‘Hold On Tight’ for the soundtrack of ‘Tetris’

K-pop girl group aespa have released a new song called ‘Hold On Tight’ for the soundtrack of the Apple TV+ original film Tetris.

The synthpop songs finds the girl group singing entirely in English. The track is their first solo release since their July 2022 mini-album ‘Girls’. The quartet had also previously teamed up with labelmates Red Velvet on ‘Beautiful Christmas’ for the SM Entertainment holiday album.

“Baby, you and me are a twisted fantasy / Bodies running on a dream, up all night (All night) / Wired differently, a chaotic energy / Buckle up and take a seat, hold on tight (On tight),” they sing on the chorus.

Advertisement

Aside from ‘Hold On Tight’, the soundtrack for Tetris also includes ‘Benevolence’ by DJ Aaron Hibell, the 2001 remaster of the Pet Shop Boys’ ‘Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots Of Money)’, a Japanese version of ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ by ReN and more.

In a mixed three-star review of the movie, NME‘s Paul Bradshaw said the film “tells a cracking story, but it suffers from The Big Short effect – the thinking that no mildly complicated script is palatable without throwing every gimmick possible at it”.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment previously confirmed that aespa are set to release new music soon. In a statement to South Korean media, the K-pop agency said that the girl group’s comeback is “aimed for May’, following a delay due to management disputes within SM Entertainment.