AFI drop two new tracks, announce album release date

AFI have shared two new tracks, ‘Looking Tragic’ and ‘Begging For Trouble’, ahead of the release of their eleventh studio album.

To coincide with their new singles, the group have announced that their new record, ‘Bodies’, will drop on June 11 via Rise Records.

AFI’s two new songs will feature on ‘Bodies’, alongside previously released tracks ‘Escape From Los Angeles’ and ‘Twisted Tongues’.

‘Looking Tragic’ arrives with an official music video, directed by Adam Mason.



A visualiser for ‘Begging For Trouble’ is also out and can be viewed below.

In a press statement, frontman Davey Havok explained that ‘Looking Tragic’ “addresses the theme of overstimulation resulting in desensitisation”.

“Melodic and driving, the song came to life quickly and immediately stood out as a track to make bodies, if not sentiments, move,” he said.

Drummer Adam Carson added, “After years of receiving early versions of songs from Jade [Puget, guitarist] and Davey, in forms that span loosely arranged chords and scratch vocal to fully realised demos, I think I have become quite adept at knowing which songs will or will not make the record.

“’Begging For Trouble’ was greenlit, at least in my mind, the moment I heard the vocals come in. To me, the track is a cornerstone of the new record.”

‘Bodies’ will be AFI’s first full-length release since sharing their self-titled album in 2017. In the years since, they’ve dropped one EP, 2018’s ‘The Missing Man’.