AFI share taste of forthcoming 11th album with two new singles

AFI have dropped the first taste of their forthcoming 11th studio album, two new singles, ‘Twisted Tongues’ and ‘Escape From Los Angeles’.

The veteran Californian rockers announced the forthcoming release of their as-yet-unnamed 11th offering earlier this month, sharing a video teaser to Twitter. Today (January 16), they’ve dropped its first two cuts.

In a press release, AFI frontman Davey Havok explained that ‘Twisted Tongues’ was the first piece of music the band explored for the upcoming new album.

Advertisement

“The dreaminess of the music lyrically inspired themes of unforeseen severance,” Havok said.

“It is a pining song of being set adrift by those who once feigned to share the same anchors.”

Listen to ‘Twisted Tongues’ below:

Speaking on ‘Escape From Los Angeles’, Havok said, “Los Angeles, like most of my loves, is imbued with a darkness and radiance.”

“Musically, ‘Escape from Los Angeles’ called for my own vantage to this classic theme of the city’s dichotomous allure.”

Advertisement

Listen to the track below:

Though AFI have yet to announce an official release date for the new album, the new songs mark the Californian rocker’s first new music since the release of their five-track EP ‘The Missing Man’ in 2018. The EP was the follow-up to 2017’s ‘AFI (The Blood Album)’, AFI’s last full-length release.

Havok and guitarist Jade Puget have been active on the scene in the interim, however, with their side project Blaqk Audio. The outfit released their fourth studio album ‘Only Things We Love’ in 2019.