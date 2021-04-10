AFI share two new songs, including one co-written by Billy Corgan

AFI have shared a pair of new tracks, including one co-written by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

‘Dulcería’ and ‘Far Too Near’ precede the band’s new album ‘Bodies’, which comes out on June 11 via Rise Records.

Speaking on the collaboration with Corgan, AFI guitarist Jade Puget said: “Billy and I have a great creative connection when we’re writing together. It was inspiring to work with such a talented and legendary songwriter and ‘Dulcería’ is a testament to that.”

Singer Davey Havok added: “‘Dulcería’ suggests, if you spend too much time in the candy store you may end up stuck to the floor.”

Watch the video for ‘Dulcería’ and listen to the other new song, ‘Far Too Near’, below.

AFI have been sharing two new songs at a time at regular intervals in the run-up to the new album’s release.

Back in January, the band shared ‘Escape From Los Angeles’ and ‘Twisted Tongues’ as the first previews of the record, before ‘Looking Tragic’ and ‘Begging For Trouble’ followed the following month.

Of the new album, bassist Hunter Burgan said: “Every album is an opportunity to show people a snapshot of our evolution. And with this band, it’s always something fresh.

“We’ve been playing together for so long that I have a deep understanding of each of my bandmates‘ musical styles, and yet I am still pleasantly surprised by the new things they bring to each record.”

The new album marks the Californian rocker’s first new music since the release of their five-track EP ‘The Missing Man’ in 2018. The EP was the follow-up to 2017’s ‘AFI (The Blood Album)’, AFI’s last full-length release.