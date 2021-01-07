AFI to release their 11th studio album this year

AFI plan to release their 11th studio album in 2021, according to a social media post made late last week.

The band took to Twitter on Saturday (January 2) to confirm that they will release new music “very soon”.

“With the end of a year that has been, at best, challenging for all, we have news that we hope may bring you some joy,” AFI wrote.

“Very soon, new songs shall be yours. Before the year’s end, our 11th album will follow. We could not be more happy with our latest work and hope you will feel the same.

“Thank you for joining us upon this next journey. We are thrilled to take it and honored to have you at our side.”

Alongside their announcement, the band shared a brief teaser video, featuring an outline of the band’s members and a snippet of new song, ‘Twisted Tongues’. Watch it below:

AFI have yet to share a title or release date for the follow-up to their 2017 self-titled album.

The forthcoming record will also contain the first new music from the band since 2018, when they dropped their latest EP, ‘The Missing Man’.

In the years since, frontman Davey Havok and guitarist Jade Puget have released music with their side project, Blaqk Audio. The electronic outfit dropped their fourth studio album, ‘Only Things We Love’, in 2019.