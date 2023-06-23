Afroman detained at Canadian border for possession of weed

Afroman has been cited and detained by the US border patrol for possession of weed and a large amount of cash on Tuesday, June 20.

As TMZ reports, the ‘Because I Got High’ rapper – whose real name is Joseph Foreman – and his crew were detained in upstate New York at the St. Lawrence River port of entry after crossing over from Canada upon finishing a run of tour dates there.

The feds reportedly found $10,000 in cash as well as a small, personal amount of weed. In an interview with TMZ, Afroman claimed to only have a bottle of cannabis pain lotion after allegedly giving all his weed to his fans and housekeepers at the hotel he had stayed at.

Advertisement

His DJ was found with a few edibles. The rapper said he was held at the border for five hours and both him and his DJ were fined $500 each for the lotion and the edibles. No one was arrested and Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the $10K was declared, and the weed was seized.

This is not the first time the rapper has had a run-in with the law. Earlier this year, he was sued by seven officers who raided his home.

Four deputies, two sergeants and a detective alleged that Afroman took recordings of their faces that were obtained from a raid which took place in Ohio in August 2022 and used them in music videos and social media posts without their consent.

The raid was carried out due to unfounded suspicions of kidnapping and drug trafficking, which are still unresolved.

In other news, the rapper still intends to run for president in 2024. It’s been reported that he had filed the necessary paperwork in order to run for the 2024 US election as an independent candidate.

Advertisement

Afroman is currently on a North American tour. Check out the final dates below and visit here for tickets.

Afroman 2023 North American tour dates are:



JUNE

24 – Hickory, NC, The Premier



JULY

1 – McHenry, IL, The Vixen



AUGUST

12 – West Hollywood, CA, Whiskey A Go Go

25 – Flagstaff, AZ, Yucca North