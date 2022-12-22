Afroman says he’s running for president in 2024

Afroman has announced that he is planning to run for president in 2024.

The ‘Because I Got High’ rapper – real name Joseph Edgar Foreman – shared the news at a concert last Saturday (December 17) in Missouri, according to TMZ.

Performing at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff, the US rapper told fans that he plans to run for presidential office, meaning he would be going up against Donald Trump and Kanye West.

“Can I make the biggest announcement I ever made in my life?” he asked the audience. “I’m running for president in 20-20-fro! We gonna get legal weed everywhere.”

The artist followed up with a social media post, captioning a video of his live announcement: “I AM RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA !! VOTE FRO, TWENTY TWENTY FRO!!”

He has since followed up with a post outlining his eight “main priorities” for his campaign: decriminalisation of cannabis; criminal justice reform; law enforcement reform; immediate halt of all foreign aid; reparations for African Americans; promotion of unity, peace, and love; promote celebratory displays in professional sports; legalisation of prostitution.

A third post elaborated further, signed off by a campaign manager, which highlighted the need for a candidate that is “truly elected by the people, and for that people”.

It continued: “We need a candidate that is truly elected by the people, and for the people. We need a man that can step up and lead with a firm hand. The people are starved for a Commander in Chief, that leads from a place of love and not hate. In these dark times, we need a leader that truly embodies the American dream.”

Last month, Trump announced he would be running again in 2024 “in order to make America great and glorious again”.

West, meanwhile, was a US presidential candidate in 2020 but went on to concede his run after winning 50,000 votes. At the time of his withdrawal, he announced plans to run again in 2024.

Last month the rapper then revealed that he’d enlisted alt-right voice Milo Yiannopoulos to assist with his 2024 run, who earlier this month departed the campaign.