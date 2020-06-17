Tony Allen to be honoured posthumously at AIM Awards 2020 as nominations announced

The late Tony Allen is set to be honoured posthumously at this year’s AIM Independent Music Awards.

The AIM Awards 2020, which will take place online on August 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will honour Allen with the Outstanding Contribution To Music Award.

The full list of nominations for the AIM Awards 2020 has been announced today (June 17), with drill rapper Digga D and electronic-jazz drummer Moses Boyd earning three nods each.

Hania Rani, Greentea Peng, Floating Points and Flying Lotus all have two nominations each. The likes of Fontaines D.C., Idles, AJ Tracey, King Krule, Kim Gordon, Laura Marling, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Fka Twigs and Arlo Parks have also been nominated.

A public vote for the winner of Best Live Act, which sees 54 independent artists nominated, is also open from now until June 29. You can see the full list of nominations for the AIM Awards 2020 below.

UK Independent Breakthrough

Georgia

Digga D

Fontaines D.C.

Kokoroko

Moses Boyd

International Breakthrough

Bicep

Floating Points

Hania Rani

Idles

Yaeji

Best Independent Track (in association with Facebook)

AJ Tracey – Dinner Guest (Ft. Mostack)

Digga D – No Diet

Flying Lotus – More (Ft. Anderson .paak)

King Krule – Alone, Omen 3

Lauv – Modern Loneliness

Sorry – Right Round the Clock

Squid – Sludge

Sudan Archives – Confessions

Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela – We’ve Landed

Yves Tumor – Gospel for a New Century

Best Independent Album (in association with Spotify)

Brooke Bentham – Everyday Nothing

Everything is Recorded – Friday Forever

Kidjo Ojua – the Mixtape

Kim Gordon – No Home Record

Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter

Moses Boyd – Dark Matter

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

The Ninth Wave – Infancy

Phoenix Da Icefire & Husky Brown – Panacea

Sarathy Korwar – More Arriving

Best [difficult] Second Album

Floating Points – Crush

Fka Twigs – Magdalene

Joe Armon Jones – Turn to Clear View

Life – a Picture of Good Health

Moses Sumney – Græ

Best Independent Remix

Lafawndah – Tourist X Nídia Rework

King of the Rollers – You Got Me (S.p.y. Remix)

Makaya Mccraven – Gil Scott-heron – We’re New Again

Apparat – Outlier (Solomun Remix)

Marie Davidson – Work It(Soulwax Remix)

One to Watch (in association with BBC Music Introducing)

Arlo Parks

Blanco White

Caroline

Greentea Peng

Lavida Loca

Best Creative Packaging (in association with Signature Brew)

Digga D – Double Tap Diaries

Hania Rani – ‘esja’ Sheet Music Book

Motörhead – 1979

Sophie – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-insides Non-stop Remix Album

Moses Boyd – Dark Matter Lp (Dinked Edition)

Best Independent Video (in association with Vevo)

Black Pumas – Colors

Bombay Bicycle Club – Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing but You)

Flying Lotus – Black Balloons Reprise (Ft. Denzel Curry)

Greentea Peng – Mr. Sun (Miss Da Sun)

The Howl & the Hum – the Only Boy Racer Left on the Island

Zebra Katz – Moor

Outstanding Contribution to Music (in association with Merlin)

Tony Allen (Winner)

Arlo Parks has also been confirmed today as the AIM Awards’ first live performer for 2020.

“As the ceremony evolves into a virtual event, it’s wonderful to see that this year’s list of nominees is also firmly on the cultural cutting edge,” AIM CEO Paul Pacifico said in a statement.

“This is an eclectic and talented group of artists that truly represents the breadth, depth and diversity of independent music which these awards exist to celebrate. With our new virtual format opening the door to an exciting range of possibilities, we can’t wait to reveal what we have in store for August, and see where this year takes us.”

Those who wish to virtually attend the AIM Awards 2020 can sign up to a mailing list now for information on how to purchase an exclusive VIP hamper and AIM Awards “Pub in a Box”, which will be available from the end of June via Signature Brew’s website.