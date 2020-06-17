Tony Allen to be honoured posthumously at AIM Awards 2020 as nominations announced

The late Tony Allen is set to be honoured posthumously at this year’s AIM Independent Music Awards.
The AIM Awards 2020, which will take place online on August 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will honour Allen with the Outstanding Contribution To Music Award.
-
Read more: Tony Allen, 1940 – 2020: Afrobeat pioneer whose skill and talent inspired the world to skip and swing
The full list of nominations for the AIM Awards 2020 has been announced today (June 17), with drill rapper Digga D and electronic-jazz drummer Moses Boyd earning three nods each.
Hania Rani, Greentea Peng, Floating Points and Flying Lotus all have two nominations each. The likes of Fontaines D.C., Idles, AJ Tracey, King Krule, Kim Gordon, Laura Marling, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Fka Twigs and Arlo Parks have also been nominated.
A public vote for the winner of Best Live Act, which sees 54 independent artists nominated, is also open from now until June 29. You can see the full list of nominations for the AIM Awards 2020 below.
UK Independent Breakthrough
Georgia
Digga D
Fontaines D.C.
Kokoroko
Moses Boyd
International Breakthrough
Bicep
Floating Points
Hania Rani
Idles
Yaeji
Best Independent Track (in association with Facebook)
AJ Tracey – Dinner Guest (Ft. Mostack)
Digga D – No Diet
Flying Lotus – More (Ft. Anderson .paak)
King Krule – Alone, Omen 3
Lauv – Modern Loneliness
Sorry – Right Round the Clock
Squid – Sludge
Sudan Archives – Confessions
Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela – We’ve Landed
Yves Tumor – Gospel for a New Century
Best Independent Album (in association with Spotify)
Brooke Bentham – Everyday Nothing
Everything is Recorded – Friday Forever
Kidjo Ojua – the Mixtape
Kim Gordon – No Home Record
Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter
Moses Boyd – Dark Matter
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Ghosteen
The Ninth Wave – Infancy
Phoenix Da Icefire & Husky Brown – Panacea
Sarathy Korwar – More Arriving
Best [difficult] Second Album
Floating Points – Crush
Fka Twigs – Magdalene
Joe Armon Jones – Turn to Clear View
Life – a Picture of Good Health
Moses Sumney – Græ
Best Independent Remix
Lafawndah – Tourist X Nídia Rework
King of the Rollers – You Got Me (S.p.y. Remix)
Makaya Mccraven – Gil Scott-heron – We’re New Again
Apparat – Outlier (Solomun Remix)
Marie Davidson – Work It(Soulwax Remix)
One to Watch (in association with BBC Music Introducing)
Arlo Parks
Blanco White
Caroline
Greentea Peng
Lavida Loca
Best Creative Packaging (in association with Signature Brew)
Digga D – Double Tap Diaries
Hania Rani – ‘esja’ Sheet Music Book
Motörhead – 1979
Sophie – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-insides Non-stop Remix Album
Moses Boyd – Dark Matter Lp (Dinked Edition)
Best Independent Video (in association with Vevo)
Black Pumas – Colors
Bombay Bicycle Club – Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing but You)
Flying Lotus – Black Balloons Reprise (Ft. Denzel Curry)
Greentea Peng – Mr. Sun (Miss Da Sun)
The Howl & the Hum – the Only Boy Racer Left on the Island
Zebra Katz – Moor
Outstanding Contribution to Music (in association with Merlin)
Tony Allen (Winner)
Arlo Parks has also been confirmed today as the AIM Awards’ first live performer for 2020.
“As the ceremony evolves into a virtual event, it’s wonderful to see that this year’s list of nominees is also firmly on the cultural cutting edge,” AIM CEO Paul Pacifico said in a statement.
“This is an eclectic and talented group of artists that truly represents the breadth, depth and diversity of independent music which these awards exist to celebrate. With our new virtual format opening the door to an exciting range of possibilities, we can’t wait to reveal what we have in store for August, and see where this year takes us.”
Those who wish to virtually attend the AIM Awards 2020 can sign up to a mailing list now for information on how to purchase an exclusive VIP hamper and AIM Awards “Pub in a Box”, which will be available from the end of June via Signature Brew’s website.