AIR add huge London show and more European dates to ‘Moon Safari’ anniversary tour

AIR have announced new UK and European tour dates for their ‘Moon Safari’ anniversary tour, and a new deluxe reissue of the album.

The classic album celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, and recently announced ‘One Night Only’ tour dates where they will play the album in its entirety for the first time.

Now, they have confirmed that a deluxe reissue of the album will arrive on March 8 and feature a Spatial Dolby Atmos audio version of the original album and a series of rare and unreleased tracks.

Also included in the reissue will be the 1998 tour documentary Eating, Sleeping, Waiting & Playing by Mike Mill.

New dates have also been added to the ‘Moon Safari’ tour, including a second London date, which will take place at the Royal Albert Hall, and gigs in Barcelona, Paris, Berlin and Vienna.

See the full updated list of tour dates below. Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall are on sale on Friday, February 2 at 10am GMT, while Barcelona, Germany and Austria tickets are on sale now. Tickets for their Paris gig go on sale in March.

You can buy tickets for the London show here, and all remaining dates here.

Air’s ‘Moon Safari’ 2024 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

24 – Anitgel @ Victoria Hall, Geneva

25 – Fabrique, Milan

27 – Wiener Konzerthaus, Vienna

29 – De Roma, Antwerp

MARCH

02 – Theater Des Westen, Berlin

07 – L’Olympia, Paris

08 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

24 – London Coliseum, London

MAY

30 – London, Royal Albert Hall

JUNE

14 – Barcelona, Sonar Festival

24 – Paris, Days Off Festival

21 – Berlin, Zitadelle Spandau

23 – Vienna, Medastadt Open Air

Last year, Air announced a 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of ‘Moon Safari’. They also celebrated 20 years of its 2001 follow-up ’10 000Hz Legend’ with a reissue in 2021.

The duo’s last studio album, ‘Le Voyage Dans La Lune’, came out in 2012.