AIR announce huge ‘Moon Safari’ UK outdoor show at Halifax Piece Hall – days before Glastonbury

AIR have added a huge outdoor show to their upcoming ‘Moon Safari’ UK tour – now set to appear at the Halifax Piece Hall.

Taking place on June 26, the newly-added show will see the French electronic music pioneers perform in the Yorkshire city as part of the TX Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 series.

They are the latest headliners to be announced for the summer event – which runs between June 7 and August 24 – and join previously revealed artists including Grace Jones, Fatboy Slim, IDLES, Richard Ashcroft, Loyle Carner, Pixies, Nile Rodgers & Chic and more.

Advertisement

“‘Moon Safari’ is such an iconic album and I know so many people have very special memories of listening to it on repeat in the final years of the last millennium,” said Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, of the new announcement. “What a joy it will be to hear it performed in full in our beautiful courtyard. This is going to be a truly wonderful and emotional show.”

Tickets for the headline show at the open-air courtyard go on sale this Friday (February 16) at 9am GMT. Visit here to buy tickets.

The announcement that the duo will be headlining the live outdoor show arrives as an extension to their run of UK and European tour dates, which will see them play their iconic debut album ‘Moon Safari’ in full for the first time to celebrate 25 years since its release.

Shared back in January 1998, the LP is now considered a cult classic and catapulted both Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel into fame with its blend of downtempo and chanson française. It also contained three of the group’s biggest hits to date, ‘Sexy Boy’, ‘All I Need’ and ‘La Femme d’Argent’ – all of which will be played live at the upcoming shows.

Kicking off next week, the tour will commence with an opening show in Geneva on February 24, before continuing throughout the month with shows in Milan, Vienna and Antwerp. Other shows include performances across Spain, Italy, France, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium and more, and will close with a slot at Medastadt Open Air in Austria on July 23.

Advertisement

Three London shows are also included: one at the London Coliseum on March 24 and two back-to-back dates at the Royal Albert Hall on May 30 and 31. Visit here for a full list of upcoming shows and buy any remaining tickets here.

Last year, Air announced a 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of ‘Moon Safari’. They also celebrated 20 years of its 2001 follow-up ’10 000Hz Legend’ with a reissue in 2021.

The duo’s last studio album, ‘Le Voyage Dans La Lune’, came out in 2012.