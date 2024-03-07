Air announce ‘Moon Safari’ 25th anniversary US dates

Air have announced a North American leg of their 2024 25th Anniversary ‘Moon Safari’ tour in celebration of their seminal album.

The French duo – comprised of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel – will kick off the US tour at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver on September 25. From there, Air will make their way across the US, making stops in major cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., New York City and Dallas before wrapping up the tour at the Moody Amphitheatre in Austin on October 30.

A ticket pre-sale will be available starting today (March 7) for fans who use the access code KEY. General ticket presale will commence on Friday, March 8 at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Air 2024 US ‘Moon Safari’ 25th anniversary tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

25 – Vancouver, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

27 – Seattle, WA, Benaroya Hall

29 – Los Angeles, CA, Orpheum

30 – Los Angeles, CA, Orpheum

OCTOBER

2 – San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

4 – Denver, CO, Bellco Theater

6 – Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre

8 – Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre

10 – Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

12 – Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

13 – Montreal, QC, Place Bell

15 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

17 – Philadelphia, PA, The Met

18 – Washington DC, The Anthem

21 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

24 – Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

26 – Miami Beach, FL, Fillmore Miami Beach

29 – Dallas, TX, Music Hall at Fair Park

30 – Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheatre

They previously kicked off their European and UK last month in Rouen after announcing the tour to play ‘Moon Safari’ in full for the first time, as their critically-acclaimed record celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.