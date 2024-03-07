Air announce ‘Moon Safari’ 25th anniversary US dates

Air have announced a North American leg of their 2024 25th Anniversary ‘Moon Safari’ tour in celebration of their seminal album.
The French duo – comprised of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel – will kick off the US tour at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver on September 25. From there, Air will make their way across the US, making stops in major cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., New York City and Dallas before wrapping up the tour at the Moody Amphitheatre in Austin on October 30.
A ticket pre-sale will be available starting today (March 7) for fans who use the access code KEY. General ticket presale will commence on Friday, March 8 at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets and check out the full list of dates below.
Air 2024 US ‘Moon Safari’ 25th anniversary tour dates are:
SEPTEMBER
25 – Vancouver, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
27 – Seattle, WA, Benaroya Hall
29 – Los Angeles, CA, Orpheum
30 – Los Angeles, CA, Orpheum
OCTOBER
2 – San Francisco, CA, The Masonic
4 – Denver, CO, Bellco Theater
6 – Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre
8 – Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre
10 – Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre
12 – Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
13 – Montreal, QC, Place Bell
15 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
17 – Philadelphia, PA, The Met
18 – Washington DC, The Anthem
21 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre
24 – Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
26 – Miami Beach, FL, Fillmore Miami Beach
29 – Dallas, TX, Music Hall at Fair Park
30 – Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheatre
They previously kicked off their European and UK last month in Rouen after announcing the tour to play ‘Moon Safari’ in full for the first time, as their critically-acclaimed record celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.
The duo performed classics such as ‘Sexy Boy’ and ‘All I Need’. They also played a string of hits from other albums including ‘Cherry Blossom Girl’ from 2004 album ‘Talkie Walkie’, ‘High School Lover’ from their Virgin Suicides soundtrack and closed with ‘Electronic Performers’ from ’10 000 Hz Legend’
“We have to be careful because Air is magic and we don’t want to ruin it by doing a substandard album. If we’re able to find that magic, we’ll go into the studio. But if not, we’ll move aside and let other people make those magic records.”