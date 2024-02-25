Air, Laurel Halo and Laurent Garnier among 60 new names added to Sónar 2024

Air, Laurel Halo and Laurent Garnier are among the names that have been added to the lineup for 2024’s Sónar Festival in Barcelona.

The music festival, which is known for highlighting dance and electronic music culture, is set to run from Thursday June 13 to Sunday June 15, 2024, and tickets are on sale here.

In December, Kaytranada, Jessie Ware and Vince Staples were among the first raft of names announced for next year’s edition of Sónar Barcelona.

And now, more than 60 new names have been added to the bill. Further new names include Sevdaliza, Paul Kalkbrennar, DJ Tennis, Richie Hawtin and Adriatique.

Other names that had previously been announced for the festival include Charlotte de Witte, who will bring her ‘Overdrive’ show to the site, Floating Points, Ben Böhmer live, Casisdead, Marie Davidson and Folamour.

The festival was founded in Barcelona in 1994, and has since seen spin-off versions occur in cities across the world, including Buenos Aires, Hong Kong and Reykjavik. 2024’s edition will be the 31st iteration of Sónar.

Alongside the music portion of the festival, the concurrent Sónar+D event will run alongside it. The festival says this will be an “international meeting of art, science and digital culture”, featuring “talks, demos, workshops, exhibitions and more”.

French band Air are currently touring the UK and Europe for the 25th anniversary of their landmark album ‘Moon Safari’, where they are playing the album in full at every date.

In 2019, NME quizzed Air’s Nicolas Godin on highlights from his career, where he spoke about the possibility of a new Air album. “I think artists and bands have 10 years when you make really great music and after that, it gets less and less good,” he told NME. “We have to be careful because Air is magic and we don’t want to ruin it by doing a substandard album. If we’re able to find that magic, we’ll go into the studio. But if not, we’ll move aside and let other people make those magic records.”