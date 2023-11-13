AIR to play classic ‘Moon Safari’ in full for first time at UK and European shows

AIR have announced a 2024 UK and European tour that will see the French duo perform their debut album ‘Moon Safari’ in its entirety for the first time.

Having celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this year, Air will tour their ‘One Night Only’ experience for ‘Moon Safari’ in February and March, which will include a show at London’s Coliseum.

The tour – which will be the first time ever the duo have performed the 1998 album live – will kick off at Anitgel at Victoria Hall in Geneva, Switzerland, continuing on to Milan, Vienna, Belgium, Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam, before concluding in London.

Pre-sale starts this Thursday (November 16) at 10am local time, while general sale goes live Friday (November 17) at 10am local time. You can buy tickets for the London show here, and all remaining dates here.

“We were a duo doing some electronic thing, dreaming of selling 10,000 copies and being recognised by other musicians as cool,” said Jean-Benoît Dunckel of the record in a press statement. “Then suddenly, we met the world.”

‘Moon Safari’ featured singles ‘Kelly Watch The Stars’, ‘All I Need’ and ‘Sexy Boy’, and sold millions of copies around the world.

Dunckel described his album as “a deep, universal spell, full of love and mystery”, while his sidekick Nicolas Godin said that, to him, “Moon Safari is perfect”.

Air’s ‘Moon Safari’ 2024 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

24 – Anitgel @ Victoria Hall, Geneva, Switzerland

25 – Fabrique, Milan, Italy

27 – Wiener Konzerthaus, Vienna, Austria

29 – De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium

MARCH

02 – Theater Des Westen, Berlin, Germany

07 – L’olympia, Paris, France

08 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

24 – London Coliseum, London, UK

News of the tour comes after Air announced a 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of ‘Moon Safari’ back in January. They also celebrated 20 years of its 2001 follow-up ’10 000Hz Legend’ with a reissue in 2021.

Air’s last studio album, ‘Le Voyage Dans La Lune’, came out in 2012.

Asked by NME in 2019 whether there would be another record, Godin said that he was concerned about ruining the band’s “magic” by releasing a “substandard album”.

“If we’re able to find that magic, we’ll go into the studio,” he continued. “But if not, we’ll move aside and let other people make those magic records.”