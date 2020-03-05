Aitch and AJ Tracey make it ‘Rain’ on Tay Keith produced new single

Aitch and AJ Tracey have joined forces on new track ‘Rain’, produced by Tay Keith – watch the song’s video below.

Teased by AJ Tracey last month when he tweeted, “ah mate this aj x aitch track is goin all the way off straight bars,” the new track is accompanied by an LA-filmed visual, directed by Arrad.

The video sees Aitch and AJ making it rain – both literally and metaphorically – as they hold onto stacks of dollar bills and rock various pieces of iced-out jewellery.

Watch the video below:

Rapping effortlessly over the piano-heavy beat provided by 23-year-old Memphis producer Tay Keith – responsible for hits by Drake (‘Look Alive’), Lil Wayne (‘Hasta La Vista’) and Travis Scott (‘Sicko Mode’) – the Manchester-meets-London rap collaboration makes for one hell of a record.

On the song’s hook the pair rap: “I said ‘Say my name’ (Say it)/ First class flight to L.A, as soon as I land, bill a paper plane (Uh)/ Soon touch back in the ends, 110 on the M, tryna’ take a chase (Skrrt-skrrt)/ Big fat stack in my bag, when I unzip that, finna’ make it rain/ Cuh when we run down, it’s rain (Splash)/ Right wrist and left wrist, that’s rain (Bling)/ She said ‘Wagwan, what’s going on?’/ ‘Why am I wet?’ Gyal, that’s rain (Blaow)/ Cuh, when we run down, it’s rain/ Right wrist and left wrist, that’s rain/ She said ‘Wagwan, what’s going on?’/ ‘Why am I wet?’ Gyal, that’s rain (Yeah).”

Listen to ‘Rain’ on streaming services here.

Last month, AJ Tracey won Best British Song supported by Piper-Heidsieck for ‘Ladbroke Grove’ at the NME Awards 2020.

Speaking at the ceremony after accepting his award, the West London MC thanked his family, his mum and his manager, before he added: “It’s OK not to feel OK, make sure you lean on someone.”