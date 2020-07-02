Aitch and AJ Tracey are among the names on the lineup for Malta’s Escape 2 The Island festival, which is due to take place this summer despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Taking place August 28-30, other names on the bill include Fredo, Charlie Sloth, Headie One, Yxng Bane, Mist, Ms. Banks, Unknown T, and Dutchavelli.

According to the festival’s website, “Malta will reopen to all flight destinations from July 15. The low rate of [coronavirus] infections on the island (second lowest in Europe) means that quarantine restrictions in Malta will be lifted from the 15th of July.”

A press release for the festival reads: “With very low rates of Covid-19 and incredibly detailed and diligent planning from the Maltese government, the country is now open again for tourism to many parts of Europe including the UK from July 15th. All hotels, bars, restaurant’s, clubs and beaches are open with stringent procedures in place around social distancing and testing.”

See the full lineup below:

Pre-sale tickets for the festival go on sale at 5pm today (July 2), while general sale tickets go live tomorrow (July 3) at 9am. To buy tickets, visit the festival’s website here.

Earlier today, it was announced that Jay-Z‘s annual Made in America festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the rapper’s Roc Nation company confirmed plans for the Philadelphia festival to return once more over Labor Day weekend 2021.

“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality,” the statement confirmed.

“Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organisations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021.”

See NME’s up-to-date list of all the major gigs and festivals cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic here.