Here’s Aitch and Big Zuu becoming good mates at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

After appearing at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 last night, it seems as if Aitch and Big Zuu have become good friends. Watch the video interview of their blossoming romance above.

The Manchester rapper and the London chef-meets-rapper came down to the O2 Academy Brixton where they presented the award for Best Solo Act In The World – which went to Burna Boy.

While attempting to steal one of our iconic middle-finger awards, the pair then headed up to the winners’ room where we asked them if they would ever collaborate together.

“Aitch’s feature price is too high!” joked Zuu, before Aitch responded: “I would never even charge Big Zuu one penny.”

Would Aitch appear on Big Zuu’s Big Eats cookery show?

“One million per cent,” he replied. “I’m waiting for the call. He ain’t called me up yet.”

Asked what he would cook for Aitch: “I would love to cook up some Mani scran. I don’t know what they like in Mani. They have a restaurant called Manjaros. You know about Manjaros? It’s like Nandos, but Asian.”

After food, talk then turned to who at the awards they were most looking forward to catching up with. For Zuu, he wanted to clear something up with Ellie Goulding.

Zuu said: “I once saw Ellie Goulding in Hyde Park, and she was pregnant, and I was like, ‘Rah! You’re looking mad pregnant!’ She was like, ‘OK…’ I asked her, ‘Can you come on my show?’ I think today she looked me in the eye like, ‘That’s the guy that said I looked mad pregnant’, but she didn’t say it. You could tell from the twinkle in her eye.”

“She didn’t look mad pregnant tonight though,” said Aitch, before Zuu added: “Today she looked like she’d lost all the pregnancy. No, that’s a good thing. The child has been delivered. I’m joking! It’s a joke! ”

The pair then broke down into a fit of hysterics. Watch the full video interview above, were Aitch and Big Zuu also talk about befriending Boy George and other party antics.

Earlier on the red carpet meanwhile, Aitch told us of how he’s “still working” on securing a collaboration with Liam Gallagher.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 also saw an opening performance from Sam Fender, as well as live appearances from Rina Sawayama, Griff and Sigrid, Godlike Genius winner FKA twigs, an historic collaborative set from Chvrches and Robert Smith, and an epic five-song closer from Bring Me The Horizon.

Check back for all the news, interviews, winners, photos and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.