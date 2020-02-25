Aitch and Ghostface Killah among guests on Richard Russell’s second Everything Is Recorded album

Everything Is Recorded, the collaborative project headed up by British producer and XL recordings boss Richard Russell, has announced details of its anticipated second album.

‘Friday Forever’ will arrive on 3rd April 2020 via XL recordings, and is described as “an investigation into the universality of the Friday night experience.”

It is the follow-up to Russell’s eponymous acclaimed debut record and features an impressive roll-call of guests. As well as FLOHIO and James Massiah, the record boasts guest spots from the likes of Aitch, Trinidad star Berwyn, Ireland’s Maria Somerville and Kean Kavanagh.

New single ’03:15AM/CAVIAR’ also features Wu-Tang legend Ghostface Killah and Russell’s long term EIR collaborator Infinite Coles.

Check out the tracklisting in full below.

1. 09:46PM/EVERY FRIDAY THEREAFTER (Intro) (feat. Maria Somerville & Berwyn)

2. 10:51PM/THE NIGHT (feat. Berwyn & Maria Somerville)

3. 12:12AM/PATIENTS (FUCKING UP A FRIDAY) (feat. Aitch & Infinite Coles)

4. 01:32AM/WALK ALONE (feat. Infinite Coles & Berwyn)

5. 02:56AM/I DONT WANT THIS FEELING TO STOP (feat. FLOHIO)

6. 03:15AM/CAVIAR (feat. Ghostface Killah & Infinite Coles)

7. 04:21AM/THAT SKY (feat. Maria Somerville & James Massiah)

8. 05:10AM/DREAM I NEVER HAD (feat. A. K. Paul)

9. 09:35AM/PRETENDING NOTHINGS WRONG (feat. Kean Kavanagh)

10. 10:02AM/BURNT TOAST (feat. Berwyn & A. K. Paul)

11.11:55AM/THIS WORLD (feat. Infinite Coles & Maria Somerville)

12.11:59AM/CIRCLES (Outro) (feat. Penny Rimbaud)

Damon Albarn and Peter Gabriel were are among the musicians who featured on Russell’s first Everything Is Recorded album back in 2018.