Aitch and Jay1 are teasing a future collaboration

Manchester rapper Aitch has hinted at a potential collaboration with Jay1.

Speaking in the latest episode of Nando’s web series, Booth Truths, the pair teased a future team-up in a quickfire question round. You can watch the clip below.

When asked who his dream collaboration would be, Jay1 immediately said Aitch, with the Mancunian rapper adding: “Everyone’s waiting for it and it’s going to happen.”

It comes after AJ Tracey also recently teased a collaboration with Aitch.

Writing on Twitter, Tracey told his followers: “ah mate this aj x aitch track is goin all the way off straight bars.” He added the green, nauseous emoji and the whirlwind emoji.

Meanwhile, Tracey recently won Best British Song supported by Piper-Heidsieck for ‘Ladbroke Grove’ at the NME Awards 2020 in London last night (February 12).

‘Ladbroke Grove’ beat The 1975 (‘People’), Dua Lipa (‘Don’t Start Now’), Mura Masa featuring Slowthai (‘Deal Wiv It’) and Georgia (‘About Work The Dancefloor’).

He was nominated in four categories at this year’s awards, including Best British Solo Act, Best Solo Act In The World, Best British Song and Best Song In The World – for ‘Ladbroke Grove’.

AJ Tracey stayed on the stage to perform the song in question after his award win.

The rapper released his self-titled debut album in February 2019. In a four-star review, NME said: “As a document of British rap’s indefinable present – a snapshot of a time that’s seen UK rappers springboard from grime’s international explosion, and warp sonic expectations at every opportunity – AJ Tracey’s debut is perhaps the best of the current crop; twisted, vibrant and ever-shifting, but linked with that confident voice.”