Aitch announces ‘Close To Home’ UK and Ireland tour

Aitch has announced details of his ‘Close To Home’ UK and Ireland tour – find out how to get tickets below.

The 14-date tour will come in support of his newly announced debut album ‘Close To Home’, which is set for release on August 19 via Capitol.

Due to kick off in Dublin on October 3, the ‘Close To Home’ tour will then visit cities including Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, Birmingham, Bristol and London.

Advertisement

Aitch’s tour concludes on October 24 with a special show at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in his native Manchester.

Tickets go on sale on June 1 at 9am, and you’ll be able to buy them here.

See the dates of Aitch’s ‘Close To Home’ UK and Ireland tour below:

OCTOBER

03 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

06 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

08 – O2 Academy, Leeds

09 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

11 – O2 Academy 1, Liverpool

12 – O2 Academy 1, Sheffield

14 – Rock City, Nottingham

16 – O2 Academy 1, Leicester

17 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

19 – The Great Hall, Cardiff

20 – O2 Academy 1, Bournemouth

21 – O2 Academy 1, Bristol

22 – Alexandra Palace, London

24 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Last week Aitch released his single ‘1989’, which samples The Stone Roses’ ‘Fools Gold’.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Face, Aitch claimed that Shaun Ryder agreed to come to the studio to work on his new album in exchange for “four cans of Guinness”.

Advertisement

According to the publication, the Happy Mondays vocalist can be heard on the album saying: “I’ve [had] loads of nights out involving drugs, sex, fucking – you name it. But the great thing is I can never remember it.”