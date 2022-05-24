Aitch announces ‘Close To Home’ UK and Ireland tour

Aitch has announced details of his ‘Close To Home’ UK and Ireland tour – find out how to get tickets below.
The 14-date tour will come in support of his newly announced debut album ‘Close To Home’, which is set for release on August 19 via Capitol.
Due to kick off in Dublin on October 3, the ‘Close To Home’ tour will then visit cities including Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, Birmingham, Bristol and London.
Aitch’s tour concludes on October 24 with a special show at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in his native Manchester.
Tickets go on sale on June 1 at 9am, and you’ll be able to buy them here.
See the dates of Aitch’s ‘Close To Home’ UK and Ireland tour below:
OCTOBER
03 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin
06 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
08 – O2 Academy, Leeds
09 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
11 – O2 Academy 1, Liverpool
12 – O2 Academy 1, Sheffield
14 – Rock City, Nottingham
16 – O2 Academy 1, Leicester
17 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
19 – The Great Hall, Cardiff
20 – O2 Academy 1, Bournemouth
21 – O2 Academy 1, Bristol
22 – Alexandra Palace, London
24 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
Last week Aitch released his single ‘1989’, which samples The Stone Roses’ ‘Fools Gold’.
Speaking in a recent interview with The Face, Aitch claimed that Shaun Ryder agreed to come to the studio to work on his new album in exchange for “four cans of Guinness”.
According to the publication, the Happy Mondays vocalist can be heard on the album saying: “I’ve [had] loads of nights out involving drugs, sex, fucking – you name it. But the great thing is I can never remember it.”