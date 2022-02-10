Aitch has a message for Liam Gallagher

Appearing on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards 2022, Manchester rapper Aitch told NME of his plans to meet Liam Gallagher at the ceremony and talk him into a collaboration. Watch our full video interview above.

While not nominated at this year’s BRITs, Aitch told NME that he was there for the purpose of “just chilling and soaking it in” – but that he was hoping to catch up with the former Oasis frontman and Ed Sheeran.

“I want to catch up with Ed, I’ve not seen him for a while, but when it comes to meeting someone it’s Liam definitely,” said Aitch.

Asked how he’d go about starting up a conversation with Gallagher, the 22-year-old Harrison Armstrong replied: “I’ll just say, ‘Why are not on my album yet?’ See how it goes from there.”

Speaking of progress on his “sick” long-awaited debut album Aitch said: “It’s basically finished to be fair. I’m just ready for the roll-out now. I’m putting some singles out and it’s time to go.

“It’s more from the heart. I think [2020 EP] ‘Polaris’ was that standard rap, kind of whatever partying in bars kind of stuff – but this one, it means a lot to me. A lot of the things I say come from the heart. I say a few things on there that no one knows or no one has heard before. It’s just a bit of an insight into me, rather than the rapper Aitch.”

He added: “There are some sick and unexpected collabs on there, but I’m not going to announce them yet. By tonight, hopefully Liam!”

Aitch went on to reveal that the album would likely drop in June, before a summer of festivals and tour in Australia and New Zealand with UK and European dates to follow.

Check back at NME for more interviews from the BRIT Awards 2021.

This comes after Aitch recently offered Gallagher £7million to appear on his record. Earlier this month, he teamed up with ArrDee for the collaborative new single ‘War’.

Gallagher meanwhile, appeared at the BRITs to give the debut live performance of his new single ‘Everything’s Electric’.