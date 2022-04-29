Watch Aitch and Griggs roam London streets in the video for ‘Just Coz’

Rappers Aitch and Giggs have teamed up on a slick new single, ‘Just Coz’, taking to London streets in an official music video.

Produced by WhyJay and LiTek, ‘Just Coz’ sees BRIT nominee Aitch and Peckham rap heavyweight Giggs “do something a bit rowdier’.

In a press statement, Aitch said of the collaboration: “It was natural, I got in the booth and I said what I had to say. Giggs got in the booth and said what he had to say. We had a good laugh, it was an honour to work with the big man. Giggs taught me a lot of stuff; he’s my guy for life.”

Smooth rhythms and an unassuming undertone complement the pair’s unabashed lyrics as they traverse London’s streets in the official music video.

The release of ‘Just Coz’ follows Aitch’s latest solo single, ‘Baby’, which dropped last month. Prior to that, Aitch – real name Harrison Armstrong – teamed up with the fast-rising ArrDee to release ‘War’, a collaboration the latter artist told NME “just happened organically”.

Aitch also teamed up with British-Gambian rapper Pa Salieu on the collaborative track ‘Bad’ back in October 2021. The rapper’s last full release was in May 2020 with his ‘Polaris’ EP, which featured a collaboration with AJ Tracey, ‘Rain’.

Elsewhere, Giggs has delivered a handful of collaborative releases himself. Last year, Giggs dropped a double single, ‘Differences’ and ‘Innocent’, which saw him bring on Brooklyn rapper Rowdy Rebel.